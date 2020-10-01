Peacefully on Saturday, September 19 September 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 91. Patrick Fawcett was predeceased by his much beloved wife Sheila (2018). He will be missed by his children David (Lisa), Ruth and Ian, his grandchildren Michael and Amanda. Favourite uncle to Ann (Todd), Zachary, Kaitlynn, Brian (Jen), Mariah and Quinton. Patrick was predeceased by his sister Christine and brother in law Donald. At Patrick's request there will be no visitation or service. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com
.