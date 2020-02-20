|
We thought of you today But that is nothing new We thought about you yesterday And the day before that too We think of you in silence We often speak your name All we have are memories And your picture in a frame Your memory is our keepsake With which we will never part God has you in his arms We have you in our hearts. Forever loved. Missed by Mom and Dad and all the Sweet Family. Loved dearly and missed children Justin, Chris (Jaymie) Granddaughters Brianna and Shylar
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 20, 2020