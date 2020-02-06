|
Lovingly surrounded by family, Paul passed peacefully at Centennial Place. Predeceased by his beautiful wife Mary (Powers). Father to Krista (Randy) Carr and Stephen (Teresa). Papa to Sydney, Mya, Chloe, Oliver and Sam. Brother to Jane (Doug) Leal and Peter (Diane). Brother-in-law to Sylvia Groome, Shirley and Frank DiNoble, Jean Higgins, Len and Bonnie Powers, Ray and Barb Powers. Paul is predeceased by his loving parents Harold and Mary Webb and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Pat and Ralph Morton. He will be remembered as uncle Webby to many nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to all the nurses, PSWs, and staff at Centennial Place. An incredible residence who gave our parents the love and compassion everyday. As per Webby's wishes, cremation has taken place and private graveside service has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Paul's Life held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort, Rd., Peterborough on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. During this holiday season, please consider an act in kindness in memory of our dad. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 6, 2020