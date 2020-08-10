(1959-2020) Peacefully entered into rest Friday, August 7th at the age of 61, after privately fighting glioblastoma for the last three months. He will be forever remembered by his wife of 29 years, Elizabeth, his three children Sara, Samantha and Grant and his sister Susan (Paul Mason). Paul was also the cherished son of Doug and June (predeceased 2015 and 2019) and brother to Steven (predeceased 2007). Paul was raised in Lindsay, Ontario, and the owner of Thompson Fuels for the last 29 years. He was a dedicated husband and father who loved his family deeply and was so proud of his children. All who knew Paul know what a generous, selfless and hardworking man he was. He was an avid golfer who brought joy and laughter on every trip he shared with others. There are countless stories of Paul bringing life to every party he attended. Paul will be profoundly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Family and friends are asked to attend a visitation from Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street North from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Social distancing and masks are mandatory. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kawartha Lakes Food Source if desired.