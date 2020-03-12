|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Paul Wooldridge while vacationing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a day after his 60th birthday, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was surrounded by his family. Beloved husband and best friend of Lauri Anne (nee Walden) for almost 39 years. Devoted father of Carlie Butzer (Anthony) and Douglas (Crystal Lavigne). Loving grandfather of Carson Butzer and Aria Wooldridge. Dear brother of Jim, Brian (Debbie) and Gary (Louise), brother-in-law of Kathleen Sutton (Joe), Ted Walden and David Walden (Christine Anderson). Cherished son-in-law of Kathleen Walden (the late John) and predeceased by his parents Bernard and Jean Wooldridge. Paul will also be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Lindsay Golf and Country Club, 282 Lindsay Street South, Lindsay on Saturday, March 21st. Please drop by any time between 2:00 - 7:00 p.m., there will be no formal presentations. In lieu of flowers, if desired a memorial donation to a would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made at Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 12, 2020