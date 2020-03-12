Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
(705) 328-2721
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Wooldridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Douglas Wooldridge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Douglas Wooldridge Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Paul Wooldridge while vacationing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a day after his 60th birthday, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was surrounded by his family. Beloved husband and best friend of Lauri Anne (nee Walden) for almost 39 years. Devoted father of Carlie Butzer (Anthony) and Douglas (Crystal Lavigne). Loving grandfather of Carson Butzer and Aria Wooldridge. Dear brother of Jim, Brian (Debbie) and Gary (Louise), brother-in-law of Kathleen Sutton (Joe), Ted Walden and David Walden (Christine Anderson). Cherished son-in-law of Kathleen Walden (the late John) and predeceased by his parents Bernard and Jean Wooldridge. Paul will also be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Lindsay Golf and Country Club, 282 Lindsay Street South, Lindsay on Saturday, March 21st. Please drop by any time between 2:00 - 7:00 p.m., there will be no formal presentations. In lieu of flowers, if desired a memorial donation to a would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made at Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -