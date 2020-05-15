Passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on May 12, 2020 just shy of his 80th birthday. Paul was the cherished partner of 60 years of his beautiful wife (his "Dreamboat") Judy (Lyons), his true partner in life. Loving father of Lianne Franklin (Gene), Dan and friend Helen Finnegan, Geoff (Kim), and Amy Butler (Kent). Dear grandfather, "Dandy", of Erin Evans (Mat), Andrew Franklin (Meredith Bee), Kole Terrill, Jenna, Sydney and Jade Terrill and Elise and Laura Butler as well as great-grandfather of Connor and Paige Evans. Wonderful brother to Jim (Shirley), Catherine (John Leggatt) and Elizabeth MacDuffee (Gord) (predeceased) and brother-in-law to Geri Strassburger (predeceased) (Paul) and Kathy Henry (Ray). Predeceased by his parents Grant and Bertha Terrill and parents-in-law, Merrill and Edith Lyons, as well as grandma Kay Lyons. Paul was deeply loved by many nieces, nephews, a large extended family and friends. Children were particularly fond of Paul. He and Judy had a wonderful marriage full of love, joy, travel and companionship that began when they were just teenagers. One of their favourite memories was the 17,000 mile RV trip. Together they supported their family's activities and pursuits, no matter where it took them. Paul lived his entire life to the fullest. He was very active, enjoying cottaging and cool cars, curling, golf, cycling, skiing, hiking, camping, sailing, boating and waterskiing. He sure could carve up a wake! Professionally he started as a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse in Bexley Township, worked in the publishing field, farmed, established a national car wash distributorship and was a real estate agent and broker since 1974. Paul was one of three founding members of the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation and served as President of many organizations including Kawartha Real Estate Board, Lindsay Curling Club and Friends Cemetery. Even during a battle with glioblastoma he continued to work and stay active. He even took up paddle-boarding and the moniker "Rocketman 100" which he had full-colour tattooed on his arm to demonstrate his will to beat cancer. He believed you could do anything you set your mind to and instilled that in his family. Paul will be greatly missed by all who knew him and especially by his loyal dog Two Socks. A special thank you to Dr. Graham Loeb, the palliative team care, Dr. Mason and Maureen Daniels at the Pencer Brain Tumour Centre at Princess Margaret Hospital and Dr. Spears at St. Michael's Hospital. A private funeral will be held for the family with internment at the Linden Valley Friends Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If desired, a donation can be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kawartha Lakes or Linden Valley Friends Cemetery. Donations may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, or online at www.mackeys.ca. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay (705-328-2721)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 15, 2020.