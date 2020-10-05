Passed away peacefully at the P.R.H.C. on Friday October 2, 2020.Paul Jopling of Lakefield in his 85th year. Paul will be remembered by many as a local dairy farmer and a dedicated member of Wesley United Church. Loved and missed by his wife of 61 years, Vera (Northey). Also missed by his children Gord Jopling (Donna), Garth Jopling (Sheila), Wendy Freeburn (Chuck) and Dean Jopling (Karen). Loving grandfather of Mandy Jopling (Justin), Colin Jopling (Holly), Les Jopling (Melissa), Natalie Hutchings (Justin), Alison Northey (Gavyn), Krista Northey (Brandon), Alaura Jopling (Justin), Jerry Jopling and great grandfather of Nolan, Lyla, Ethan, Isaiah, Hadley and Darcey. Survived by his sister Doris Cameron, brother Harley Jopling (Glenda) and sister-in-law Orca Jopling. Predeceased by his parents Evelyn and Burritt Jopling and brother Rodger Jopling. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will follow at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Wesley United Church as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705-652-3355. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff on 6B, 2C and 3C of the P.R.H.C. for their kindness and care. You are so appreciated. As well, thank you to the Personal Support Workers that provided care at Paul's home.