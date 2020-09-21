Peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age of 88. Paul Roach was the loving father of Patricia Cote (Colin). Loved grandfather of Charmaine Bishop and Shaun Bishop (Amanda), great-grandfather of Rebekah Hale and Nathan Hale (Kimberley) and great great grandfather of Lily Hale. At Paul's request there will be no visitation or service. In memory of Paul, donations to the Peterborough Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com
.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 21, 2020.