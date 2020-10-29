It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the death of Paul on October 26, 2020. Paul was the beloved husband of Wendy (nee Sage) married July 24, 1999. He was the proud and loving step-dad to Barry (Michelle) Abraham and Robert (Nicole) Abraham. Father of Jennifer Crouter. His heart was full of love for his grandchildren, Parker, Kaelin, Kaitlin, Paige, David, Blake and Charlie. Paul was the son in law and travelling companion of Arnold (deceased) and Elaine Sage. Brother in law of Barry (Sandra) Sage, Darryl (Lori) Sage, Cindy (Mike) Simmonds. Brother of Luanne Crouter, Lona (Jim) Williams, Laurie (Chris) Briscoe, Lynette (Darrin) Thompson, Neil (Debbie) Crouter, Jeff Crouter and the late Greg Crouter. Paul will be deeply missed by his many nieces and nephews. I give a special thank you to Dr. Jeff Neville, our shining star. His weekly contact gave Paul strength to continue his fight with cancer. Family and friends will be received at Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road on Friday November 6, 2020 from 12-12:45 pm, 1-1:45 pm and 2-2:45 pm. A private family service will be held. DUE TO COVID 19 REGULATIONS, REGISTRATION FOR VISITATION IS REQUIRED and you may RSVP on Paul's obituary page at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
or by calling 705 740 0444. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca