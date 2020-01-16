|
: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paul Millar of Edmonton Alberta, formerly of Bobcaygeon Ontario, on Dec 31/19 in his 66th year. Paul is predeceased by his parents Rev Matthew Millar and Gladness Millar, his brother Stephen Millar all formerly of Bobcageon. He is survived by his wife Maureen, sons Matt and his wife Danielle and their two children Austin and Angelina and Aaron and his wife Kayla all of Edmonton. Also survived by brother Andy and his wife Ruby of Fenelon Falls and their children Andrea, Rob (Shelley), Chris (Kristin), Jessica Barnes (Tyler) . Dear sister-in-law Cathy Millar of Bobcaygeon (Stephen-deceased) and their children Jeff and Allison (Matt Riordan) of Brampton. A service will be held at Trentside Baptist Church, Bobcaygeon at 9:30 A.M. Saturday January 18,2020, a private family internment will follow in Toronto.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 16, 2020