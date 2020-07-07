April 4, 1956 - July 3, 2020 With deep sadness we announce the passing of Paul Nicholas Troy. Paul was surrounded by his loved ones and passed peacefully in his home after a long and difficult illness. Paul was born in Peterborough and lived there with his parents and siblings until he joined the CN Police in 1977, where he was stationed in Toronto. After 13 years his service with CN took him to Nakina and Windsor Ontario. In 1990 Paul left CN and joined Corrections where he spent 26 years, the last half of which he served his community in Lindsay, and lived happily in his dream home in Dunsford. Paul will be forever loved and missed by his loving and devoted wife Lynne, of 35 years, and his children David, Derek (Samantha), and Brandon (Laurie). Paul passed on his love for the outdoors and nature to his sons and Granddaughters Lauren and Ava, who will miss their Grandpa very much. Paul was predeceased by his parents Nicholas and Pauline. He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his Brother Sean (Karen), who taught Paul how to fish and hunt, and his sister Shirley (David), who have always been there for him, as well as his nephews and nieces Rob (Tara), Julie (Joe), Katie (John), Laura (Laura), Hal, Lisa (Mike). He will also be missed by many close friends, Ken Storey, Ted Burley, John Hodder, John Turner, Ken Draper and Adam Gringhuis. Paul's life was rich in both family and friends. As per Paul's wishes please send donations to Community Care Kawartha Lakes Hospice in lieu of flowers. Family and friends will be received at St. Mary's Parish (40 Russell St. East, Lindsay) on Thursday, July 16th for a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be forwarded through www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com