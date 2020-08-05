It is with great sadness that our family announces the death of our father, Paul Weed of Lindsay, Ontario, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Ross Memorial Hospital. Son of Paul Fanjoy Weed and Olive Lorena Stickles of Fredericton, New Brunswick. He was born in New Brunswick in October 1924 and led a very busy and challenging life full of travel and adventure. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years Jennie (Shaddick) and his second wife Jeanne (Nielsen) of 14 years, brothers Donald, Ernest, and sister June. A loving father to Beverly (Lloyd), Gail (Bill), Joanne (Robert), and predeceased by his son Peter. Treasured grandfather to Tara (Jason), Craig, Brian (Christina), Natalie (Matt), Kristina (Dan), Kimberly (Joe), Katie, Willy (Joanne), Marcus (Diane), Gail (Steve); great-grandfather to 19 and great-great-grandfather to 10. Paul was a five-and-a-half-year veteran of WWII. He enlisted in New Brunswick at the tender age of 15. When the army discovered his age, he was honorably discharged. Determined to fight for his country, he travelled to Montreal by train with many other men and re-enlisted, where he met his lifelong friend Jerry House. He served overseas where he served as a gunner in the Ack Ack Regiment, First Division, earning the nickname "Lucky" from his comrades-in-arms. Paul was one of the last members of a group known as the "Big Blue Machine". These were a group of political strategists for the Progressive Conservative Party. When he returned from the war, he had promised himself to improve politics in Canada, and that is what he did. He began a long career in many aspects and campaigns becoming the campaign manager for Robert Stanfield in 1967. Thereafter, over his career of 50 years he managed many campaigns for candidates such as Claude Wagner, Brian Mulroney, and Bill Davis, then Premier of Ontario. Other friends who meant a great deal to Paul are Darwin Kealey of Mississauga and his nephew Harold (Junior) Geikie of Kingston, to whom Dad was more of a father, as well as an uncle. He had many a lively discussion with Darwin and those will be missed. Our father led a wonderful and fulfilling life of 95 years and will be sorely missed by us all. He would want us to thank the Department of Veterans Affairs Canada for their caring, considerate treatment and generosity during his life. He could not say enough about how well he was supported. We wish to thank the Kawartha Home Care Staff and PSW's for keeping Dad so well cared for over the last months. Also, thank you to his neighbour, Kathy for her kind and generous daily care. We want to thank the paramedics who transported our father to the hospital and the nursing staff at Ross Memorial for making Dad's last days on this earth happy ones. Also, for sharing his messages of love while he was stuck in emergency where we were not able to visit him. A private service was held for family to say goodbye at Low and Low Funeral Chapel, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge (905-852-3073) on Monday, August 3, 2020. Well wishes are gratefully accepted through Low and Low Funeral Home. Should you wish to make a donation to support a veteran, please visit Veterans Emergency Transition Services at VETS Ground Support for Veterans. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca