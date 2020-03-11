Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
(705) 328-2721
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Thomas John WRIGHT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Thomas John WRIGHT Obituary
Retired Teacher with the Durham Board of Education - Passed away peacefully at Fenelon Court Long Term Care on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 84. Son of the late Walter and Muriel Wright (née Lang). Beloved husband of the late Catherine (née Dunn). Loving father of Doug (Debbie), Sandy, and Greg (Elisa). Grandfather of Peter, Victoria, Catherine, Josh, Sam, and the late Lauren. Predeceased by his sister Robin (the late Cy Cockerill). Paul will be dearly missed by his brother-in-law Ed Dunn (Marg) as well as his nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13th at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, March 14th at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one-hour prior. Reception to take place following the service at the Cambray Community United Church, 444 Cambray Rd., Cambray. Please feel free to wear your favourite Toronto Maple Leaf's clothing. Interment to take place in the spring at Eden Church Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Kawartha Lakes or the Cambray Community United Church would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made at the funeral home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -