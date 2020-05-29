Passed away at home on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 76. Loving Dad of Lori Collins of Toronto, Connie Davidson (Steve) of Little Britain and Robert Collins (Kelly Cummings) of Lindsay. Cherished Grandpa of Leo, Reese and Max. Dear brother of David (Bonnie), Margaret Duncan (the late Bill), Nora Nicholl (the late George), Leona Collins (the late Gerry). Paul is predeceased by his parents Mary and Vincent Collins and his siblings Leo Collins, Joan Campbell, Anna Reynolds (the late Cecil) and his loving cat Tiger. Paul will be remembered by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will take place at the Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay on Wednesday, May 27th from 11:00 a.m. until time of Catholic Prayers at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. If desired, a memorial donation to KLAWS or Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 29, 2020.