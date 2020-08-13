1/1
Paul WEED
Died peacefully at age 95 at Ross Memorial on August 1, 2020 in Lindsay, Ontario. Born in Fredericton, he spent five and-one-half-years in WWll in ACK ACK Regiment, 1st Division. Predeceased by his first wife of 56 years Jennie (Shaddick) and his second wife of 14 years Jeanne(Nielsen); son Peter; brothers Donald, Ernest and sister June. Father of Beverley (Lloyd), Gail (Bill), and Joanne (Robert); Grandfather of ten; Great-grandfather of 19; great-great-grandfather of 10. A private service for family was held in Uxbridge at Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge (905-852-3073), with cremation to follow. Share condolences at lowandlow.ca.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 13, 2020.
August 6, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. The heart mourns and I empathize with the grief at this time. While I did not have the pleasure of meeting him, Natalie always spoke very highly of her “tough as nails” loving Grandpa. RIP Paul Grandpa Weed.
Laura Bevacqua
August 5, 2020
What an accomplished man! He should be very proud of himself! Thank you for your service, Rest In Peace.
The Seymour&#8217;s
