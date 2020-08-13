Died peacefully at age 95 at Ross Memorial on August 1, 2020 in Lindsay, Ontario. Born in Fredericton, he spent five and-one-half-years in WWll in ACK ACK Regiment, 1st Division. Predeceased by his first wife of 56 years Jennie (Shaddick) and his second wife of 14 years Jeanne(Nielsen); son Peter; brothers Donald, Ernest and sister June. Father of Beverley (Lloyd), Gail (Bill), and Joanne (Robert); Grandfather of ten; Great-grandfather of 19; great-great-grandfather of 10. A private service for family was held in Uxbridge at Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge (905-852-3073), with cremation to follow. Share condolences at lowandlow.ca
.