Pauline ALLEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Pauline on June 1, 2020. Deeply loved by her best friend and husband Jim of 40 years. Daughter of Paul and Margaret Brasseur (predeceased). Loving sister of Lorraine Davidson (Bob), Lucille Adams (Gerry), Yvonne Cameron (Bob-predeceased), Lucien (Duke - predeceased) and baby brother Paul (predeceased). Step mother to Kim and James. Grandmother to Ashley and Devon (Amanda) and great grandmother to her beautiful Isla. Special aunt to Andrea (John) and Geoff (Anna) and great nephew Eddie. Special niece to Aunt May and Uncle Joe. Loved and missed by many other nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. RIP Pauline. We love you.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved