On March 4, 2020, at Lindsay Ontario, Pauline Jean Kennedy Roberts, in her 93rd year, stepped off the narrowing Alzheimer's trail onto her pathway to heaven. Her family is most grateful to the staff at Caressant Care for their respect and the quality of their truly caring support. Pauline is survived by her daughter, Nancy Louise Lee and husband Jim, and her son David Kennedy Roberts, wife Ann, and Pauline's grandchildren, Gavin Roberts and Katherine Roberts. Pauline was very proud of her Kennedy clan heritage. She has lived in Embro, Burks Falls, Toronto, Kingston, Lindsay and Oshawa. She graduated from University of Toronto in Occupational Therapy, and practiced at Psychiatric Hospitals in Kingston and Whitby. She furthered her education at Queen's University and remained a fiercely proud alumnus. She studied at the Moreno Institute in New York, where she earned certification as a Psychodrama Director-one of the few in Canada. After retirement, she volunteered as a counselor for abused women, and many other charitable pursuits. Pauline was a devoted Christian. She was a member of the choirs at First Baptist Church in Oshawa, and at The Cambridge Street Baptist Church in Lindsay. At Pauline's request, in lieu of a Funeral service, a memorial service of music will be held in The Cambridge Street Baptist Church in Lindsay on Saturday April 25 at 2:00pm. Flowers for the service, or donations to The Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 12, 2020