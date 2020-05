Or Copy this URL to Share

December 2, 1961 - April 27, 2020 Peggy passed away suddenly but peacefully in her 59th year. She will be greatly missed by her mother, Pauline Graham (Hotts), her sisters Charlene Galloway, Cindy James (Donnie) and Lorrie Middleton (Mark). Beloved aunt of Ashley (Steve), Anna (Ryan) and Brandon. She will be missed by her extended family and friends. Peggy is predeceased by her father Robert (Bob) Faiers. A graveside service has taken place at Emily Cemetery, Omemee.



