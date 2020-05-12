Percy Delbert RUNNALLS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Percy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on May 7, 2020 at St. Joseph's of Fleming at the age of 96. Loving husband of the late Hazel for 50 years. Dear father of the late Linda (Bob) McGhee and Susan (Greg) Buchanan. Cherished grandfather of Philip (Tracey) McGhee, Julie McGhee, Kate Buchanan and Steve (Sarah) Buchanan. Great-grandfather of Katara, Ares, Orion, William and Livingston McGhee, Ian and Eric Buchanan. Percy enjoyed playing his fiddle with many musical groups. A Celebration of Percy's Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 740-0444
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved