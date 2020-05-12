Peacefully on May 7, 2020 at St. Joseph's of Fleming at the age of 96. Loving husband of the late Hazel for 50 years. Dear father of the late Linda (Bob) McGhee and Susan (Greg) Buchanan. Cherished grandfather of Philip (Tracey) McGhee, Julie McGhee, Kate Buchanan and Steve (Sarah) Buchanan. Great-grandfather of Katara, Ares, Orion, William and Livingston McGhee, Ian and Eric Buchanan. Percy enjoyed playing his fiddle with many musical groups. A Celebration of Percy's Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 12, 2020.