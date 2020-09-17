Percy ROBBINS

Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Hospice Peterborough on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Beloved husband of Joan for over 57 years. Loving father of Jim, Judy and Beverley Tingle (Brian). Papa will be sadly missed by Keaton (Kait), Channing (Emily) and McKenna Zlotnik. Dear brother of Doug (Yvonne), Faye Gordon, Anne Turk (Randy), Fred (Yvonne), Orval and brother-in-law of Bill Gordon, Leah Riley (Bob), Evelyn Airdrie (the late Bill), Joyce VanBeek (John) and the late Phyllis Comeau (Bud). Uncle Percy will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and their extended families. Dear son of the late Orval and Elva nee Grant and son-in-law of the late Murray and Pearl McCullough. The family would like to thank Dr. Morelli, the Home Palliative Care Team and Hospice Peterborough for their care and compassion. In keeping with Percy's wishes a cremation has taken place and an interment took place at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. In memory of Percy, donations to Hospice Peterborough or the Canadian Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, 705-745-3211.