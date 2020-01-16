|
With family by his side, entered into rest peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on Friday, January 10, 2020. Percy, in his 88th year, was the beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Cray 2010). Loving father of Chris Robertson and his wife Shannon of Keene, David Robertson of Dunsford, Julie Robertson and her friend Tony and Kathy Robertson and her friend Rob all of Bobcaygeon. Lovingly remembered by his 8 grandchildren Kristi, Courtney, Ryan, Cooper, James, Maggie, Leah and Laura. Predeceased by his sister Gertrude Fowler. Fondly remembered by his nieces and by his nephew. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family at the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill St., Lindsay on Friday, January 17,2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 P.M. and on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10 until time of funeral service in the chapel at 11:00 A.M. Interment Dunsford Cemetery. All are welcome to join the family for a reception at the DUNSFORD COMMUNITY CENTRE. If desired, memorial donations to Lindsay Central Exhibition or the Dunsford Community Centre would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 16, 2020