Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
Resources
More Obituaries for Pete TSACHOFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pete TSACHOFF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pete TSACHOFF Obituary
On Monday, March 30, 2020 Pete passed away peacefully at Caressant Care - Mary Street, Lindsay ON. In his 88th year. Pete, loving husband of Lynda, and the late Barbara. Survived by son Pete Jr. and daughter Renee Hartong; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Remembered also by stepdaughter Darlene Fountain, and stepson Paul Bickell. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. If desired, donations in memory of Pete to the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters would be appreciated and can be made online through www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pete's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -