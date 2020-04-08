|
On Monday, March 30, 2020 Pete passed away peacefully at Caressant Care - Mary Street, Lindsay ON. In his 88th year. Pete, loving husband of Lynda, and the late Barbara. Survived by son Pete Jr. and daughter Renee Hartong; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Remembered also by stepdaughter Darlene Fountain, and stepson Paul Bickell. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. If desired, donations in memory of Pete to the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters would be appreciated and can be made online through www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 8, 2020