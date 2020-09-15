It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Shannon would like to share of his passing Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 77 at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ontario. For years, Peter courageously fought Pulmonary Fibrosis without complaint, and peacefully passed with his loving family by his side. Peter is survived by his wife Connie, son Chris, daughter-in-law Peggy, grand-children Mason and Ellie, his brother Mike and sister-in-law Marwin, as-well-as countless cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and a community of people who loved him very much. Peter is predeceased by his half brother Frank and Fred Shannon. Peter is remembered as a loving, compassionate, and giving man who was forever putting the needs of others before his own. It was with quiet grace that Peter contributed to his community, and always enjoying the company of others. Peter will be sorely missed. A small graveside service will be held for immediate family, and a celebration of life at a later date will be planned when it is possible in accordance with social-distancing protocols. Online condolences may be made at www.mackeys.ca