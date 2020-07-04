Peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Peterborough Hospice at the age of 62. Beloved husband of Brenda. Loving father to his fur baby Marsha. Dear brother of Cathy, Jeannette and Paul. Brother in law of Dianna. Nephew of Annette, Jeannette, Margaret and Janette (Tore). Awesome uncle of Michael, Cory, Sherri (Jeff) and Serena (Ian). Cherished son of Peter and Fran Daly and son in law of the late Dora Bassett. Predeceased by his grandparents Domenic and Catherine. Peter will be missed by his amazing friends Angelo, Vince, Danny, Donnie, Bo and Chris and their spouses. Peter was greatly loved and will be missed by many cousins and all who knew him. Peter was a big lover of his Tim Horton outings with his dad and Cory. He was very witty right up until the end. A big thank you goes out to Lisa who was his nurse at home and also to the staff at Hospice for all of their care and support throughout his stay. Cremation entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired donations may be made to the Lakefield Animal Welfare Society. Condolences may be left at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
.