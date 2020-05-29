Peter Hawkins passed away May 26, 2020 at St. Joseph's at Fleming in Peterborough, Ontario after a lengthy illness. Peter was born on July 21, 1935 in Walsall, Staffordshire, England. He was the son of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Oxford) Hawkins. Peter served in the Royal Engineers during his national service time. He held various jobs as a motor mechanic, erection of steel ducting, and school custodian. He migrated to Canada in 1980 to join his parents and brother. He is survived by his brother, Alan Hawkins (Betty) of Harvey Station, NB, a son, Carl Pratt and grandson Bradley Pratt. He is also survived by his niece, Jackie Askey and her sons, Kris, Nick, and Adam, and nephew, Andrew Pelari, all of England. He is also survived by a niece, Helen Hawkins of Toronto. Besides his parents, he is was predeceased by his sister, Doreen Pelari (Peter). His family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at St. Joseph at Fleming for their care and compassion towards Peter. We were so impressed by the atmosphere and caring staff. Peter loved his daily walks, dogs, and meeting friends for a pint. He was a unique individual and lived his life his way. He will be missed. Online condolences may be made at www.brettfuneralchapels.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 29, 2020.