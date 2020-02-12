|
|
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Peter Lindsay Ferguson, Retired Fire Chief of the Toronto Fire Department, on Sunday February 9th, 2020. Peter at the age of 72 was the son of the late John and Isabella Ferguson, brother of Eileen and the late Gilbert Davidson. Peter will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years Carol (nee Wright), children Susan and Shawn Moher, Paul and Cherie Ferguson, grandchildren Cody (Priscilla), Samantha, Ivory, Jacob, Nicholas, Taylor, and Mackenzie, and great granddaughter Myla Rose. Peter will be greatly missed by his large extended family and many friends, especially Marlene and Rick McMillan. A special thank you to his St. Elizabeth nurse's Carrick and Nicole and his PSW's Laura, Charlene and Janice. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at Fenelon Falls United Church, 123 Colborne St. Fenelon Falls on Saturday February 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the ALS Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences, or memorial donations can be made at www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 12, 2020