Passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, at the age of 74. Peter is predeceased by his wife Carol Eva Watson. He is survived by his children Shari (Ted) Anderson, Bill (Kelly) Watson, John Watson, Bryan (Karine) Watson, and Jason (Jennifer) Watson. Peter was the grandfather of Justin, Terry, Hannah, Shelby, Hunter, Autumn, Charlotte, Leah, Sam, Eleanor, Diego, and Isabel. Cremation has taken place. If desired, donations may be made to the PRHC Foundation and condolences may be made through the funeral home online. www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca