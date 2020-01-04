|
Celebrating a life well-lived, the family announces the passing of its matriarch, Philomena Mary Brennan (Harrington) on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Toronto. After a difficult battle for the past few months, she is now at peace. A lifelong, active resident of Brechin until recently. Born August 11, 1920, daughter of William and Nellie Harrington, predeceased. Devoted wife of Jim, predeceased 1978. Much loved mother of Joanne and Susan. Sister of Audrey Heitzner and Joan Truman and predeceased by Theresa Lee, Francis "Sonny" Harrington and Jack Harrington. Dearest aunt of many Harrington and Brennan nieces and nephews and their families. Family and friends were received at Mangan Funeral Home, Beaverton on Sunday, January 5th from 2 -4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral mass was held at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Brechin on Monday, January 6 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception in the Legion hall. Close to Phil's heart, if desired, donations to St. Andrew's Church Restoration Fund would be appreciated by the family. The family are grateful to her caregivers, the many friends and neighbours in the Brechin/Lagoon City community who allowed her to live on her own until her 99th birthday. Thanks also to the many friends and relatives who visited her Long -Term Care setting in Toronto and to Anne, Sandy, Lalaine and Antonette who assisted in her care. Online condolences are welcome at www.manganfunearlhome.com