Passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on April 22 in her 89th year. Phyllis was the daughter of Hazel and Howard Akister (predeceased). Devoted wife of the late Don Barrett (1991). Survived by her sister Ona Brooks and predeceased by her sister Helen Quibell (2007). Mom is loved and cherished and will be sadly missed by Ian (Cindy), Julie (Jim Liscombe), Debbie (Roger Ball, predeceased), Kim (Childs), Shane (Diane predeceased, Tracey) and Kent (Sherri). Treasured grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of six. She will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews. Mom lived her entire life in Fenelon Falls. She was happy in her home for over 66 years and devoted herself to her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always ensured she had lots of sweets and candies for when they dropped by for a visit. Before arthritis limited her hand movements, Mom enjoyed completing jigsaw puzzles to the extent that they line a wall in the garage. Mom had a great sense of humour, right up until her death. She was also known for her quick wit and not holding back if she had something worthwhile to say. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. In keeping with Mom's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private celebration of Mom's life will be held at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes or Paramed would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences, video condolences or memorial donations can be made at www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 28, 2020