Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in her 81st year. Beloved wife of the late Carl Slater (2015). Loved and missed dearly by her children Susan (Don), Linda, Sylvia (Tom) and Jamie (James); her grandchildren Jessica (Jeff), Nina, Casaundra, Sarah, Ethan and Eric as well as two great-grandchildren, Lila and Blake. Predeceased by her parents Harvey and Edna Tripp. A big thank-you to the staff at PRHC Palliative Care Unit. Visitation will take place from 7 - 9 p.m. on Friday, March 6th at the Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, 35 King St. W., Millbrook. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7th at Rosemount Memorial Gardens, 2551 Whittington Dr., Peterborough. A Reception will follow at the Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 3, 2020