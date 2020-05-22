R. Douglas "Doug" CRAWFORD
Doug Crawford in his 91st year passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He has been residing at Fenelon Court Long Term Care in Fenelon Falls for three years. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia (Pat) of 66 years and his children Caren Crawford (Iain Hamilton), Bonnie Crawford, Scott Crawford and Clayton Crawford. Proud grandfather of Heather, Jennifer, Terra, Peter and great-grandfather of Harry, Lucy, Nathan, Connor, Lily and Maya. Doug was predeceased by his younger brother Jerry Crawford. Doug and Pat were originally from Ottawa where they met in high school. After marriage, they moved to Richmond Hill where they raised their four children. Upon retirement, they relocated to Fenelon Falls where they formed many special friendships. For Doug, family was the most important thing to him. A big thank you to the wonderful staff of Fenelon Court for all their kindness and caring. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations can be made to Fenelon Falls United Church or the Alzheimer Society of Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes. Donations and online condolences may be made at lakelandfuneralcentre.com.


Published in Kawartha Region News on May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
