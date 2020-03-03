|
Passed away peacefully at Pinecrest Nursing Home, Bobcaygeon on Monday, March 2, 2020. Ralph of Bobcaygeon is predeceased by his wife Janet (nee. St Thomas). Father of Tim (Tracey), Troy and Thomas (Denise), daughter-in-law Kirsten and grandchildren Amber, Autumn, Paige, Caprielle, Hannah, Liam and Jake. Will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his son Todd, parents Wilbert and Florence and siblings Ruby (Allan), Ada (Max), Dudy (Mac), Doug (Evelyn), Bill (Dorothy) and Dorothy Eleanor. The family would like to express thanks and gratitude to the staff and friends at Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence, Pinecrest Nursing Home and Dr. Snarr. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Verulam Cemetery. Memorial donations, if desired, may be given to the or the Kidney Foundation and can be made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 3, 2020