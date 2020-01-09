|
|
The family of the Late Ray Johnson wish to express their appreciation to all who have offered kindness,support and messages of sympathy. -Kelly and staff of Thorne Funeral Home for their professionalism and kindness. -The doctors and nurses of Lindsay Ross Memorial Hospital ICU for their care and compassion -the Ladies Auxillary Branch 141 RCL Sunderland for providing the luncheon Thank you for the flowers and charitable donations given in Ray's name. We appreciate your cards and phone calls. Your acts of kindness and sympathy continue to be of great comfort. Denise,Todd &Dawn;, Phil & Ann, Christi & Glenn, Rebekah, Holly & Kyle, James, Candace and Jenipher-Ann