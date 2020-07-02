1/1
Raymond BUCKLEY
Passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home in Lindsay, Ontario on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the age of 76. Son of the late Clarence and Amy Buckley. Father of Dennis Buckley of Port Perry. Ray is survived by his siblings Joan (the late Willard Rehill) of Omemee, Lawrence (Anne) of Little Britain, Gary (Diane) of Oakwood, Doug (Cathy) of Peterborough, Brian of Lakehurst, Ron (Dianne), Marilyn (George Brown), David, Glen (Darline) all of Lindsay. Ray will be missed and fondly remembered by his 20 nieces & nephews, and 23 great-nieces & nephews. A private service has taken place. If desired, memorial donations to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay (705-328-2721) www.mackeys.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 2, 2020.
