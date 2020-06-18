Raymond Joseph PELLERIN
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the end of Raymond Joseph Pellerin's short battle with cancer on June 10, 2020 under the exceptional care of the palliative team at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Raymond was the loving father of Justin Pellerin (Jennifer Pellerin), Karina Pellerin (Kevin Henry), spouse of Norma Pellerin and proud and wonderful grandfather of Cole and Reid Pellerin as well as Owen Henry. Son of the late Margo and Wilfred Pellerin, loving brother of Paulette Trejgo (Kaz), Paul Pellerin (Jane), and will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Raymond was a dedicated ironworker, motorcycle enthusiast and was a member of the ironworker's biker club. Raymond also enjoyed playing various instruments in his free time, which his grandchildren will fondly remember. We thank everyone of Raymond's friends who have been supporting him and the family throughout this time. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. Donations can be kindly made to the PRHC foundation. Repose en paix. Online condolences maybe made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Nisbett Funeral Home - PETERBOROUGH
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
(705) 745-3211
