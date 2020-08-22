Ray passed away suddenly on August 18, 2020. After a short illness at the age of 76. Raymond was the beloved husband of the late Patricia (Pat)(2011). He will be deeply missed by his step-daughters Heather (Tom) and Vikki (Glenn). He was the worlds greatest Poppa to Tara, Ryan, Kayla, Randy, Tiana, Summer and Dakota. Great-grandpa to Braydan, Nicolas, Ryder, Hannah, Dolly-Anne, Carter, Keyara and Payzlee. Ray will always be remembered by siblings Paul, Blaine, Darla, Laurel-Lee and Reggie. Several nieces, nephews, in-laws, family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home Inc in Millbrook. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any children's charity of your choice
in memory of Ray.