1/
Raymond Lynne "Shorty, Popz" HOWARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ray passed away suddenly on August 18, 2020. After a short illness at the age of 76. Raymond was the beloved husband of the late Patricia (Pat)(2011). He will be deeply missed by his step-daughters Heather (Tom) and Vikki (Glenn). He was the worlds greatest Poppa to Tara, Ryan, Kayla, Randy, Tiana, Summer and Dakota. Great-grandpa to Braydan, Nicolas, Ryder, Hannah, Dolly-Anne, Carter, Keyara and Payzlee. Ray will always be remembered by siblings Paul, Blaine, Darla, Laurel-Lee and Reggie. Several nieces, nephews, in-laws, family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home Inc in Millbrook. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any children's charity of your choice in memory of Ray.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fallis & Shields Funeral Home
35 King Street West
Millbrook, ON L0A 1G0
705-932-5300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fallis & Shields Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved