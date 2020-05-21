Rebecca Elizabeth Patricia Clegg
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love on Monday, May 11, 2020 in her 22nd year. Cherished daughter of Richard (Eunice) and Karen (Joe), and bravest little sister to Cassandra and extended siblings Aaron (Shawna), Jessie (Rylan), and Sydney (Connor). Survived by her special Nana Jessie Smith (Walter, predeceased) and loving grandparents Jack and Edith Clegg (predeceased). Lovingly remembered by aunts and uncles, Jack (Susan), Doug (Deborah), (godfather) Fred (Marg), Linda, Donna (predeceased), Denise, and cousins, Donna (Calvin), Allan, Brenda, Jack Jr. (Karyn), Wayne (Karen), Darleen, Sue (Jay), Samantha (Greg), Pamela (Brent), Shawn (Loretta), Jason (Whitney), Taylor and Larisa, (godmother) Patti Buchta, and so, so many second cousins, aunts, Chochas, and uncles. Becka was a true fighter, inspiration, and hero. She loved music and has a smile that brightened our darkest days. She loved her faithful dog-friends Bill and Lacey and all other animals. A celebration of her enormous soul will be planned at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Hospital for Sick Children. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca Our Angel Forever. Rest in Peace.

Published in Kawartha Region News on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
