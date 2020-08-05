1/1
Rebecca McKeen
Entered into rest peacefully in Pickering on Friday, June 19, 2020, sadly after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Rebecca McKeen, in her 85th year, was the beloved wife of George McKeen (predeceased) for over 50 years. Loving mother of Ian (predeceased), Sukanya of Ajax; Brian and Brian of Toronto; Ann and Andrew, Kathleen and Chris of Ajax. Loving Grandma and Nana of Theresa and Dave and great-grandmother of Gabriel and Sebastian; Adam, Stephen, Meghan, Patrick, Jonathan and Lindsay. Dear sister of Joyce Graham (predeceased) of Northern Ireland and loving Aunt to Karen and William. Dear sister-in-law of Eileen and Francie McKeen of Carrying Place; Elizabeth McKeen of Shelburne, Eleanor and Edward McCaughtry of Georgetown; Charles and Margaret Thompson of Oshawa. Loving Aunt of many nieces and nephews in Canada and Northern Ireland. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church (40 William St. North in Lindsay) on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Memorial donations to the Parkinson's Canada would be appreciated and may be directed via the McEachnie Funeral Home in Ajax. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca

Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 5, 2020.
