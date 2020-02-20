|
Peacefully at Empress Gardens on Monday February 10, 2020 at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late Garnet Forsyth (1977). Dear mother of Shelley Seabrooke (Dan) and John Forsyth (Linda). Loving grandmother of Sarah Seabrooke, Chanda Seabrooke, Rhiannon Forsyth (Ivano), Brooke Forsyth (Jason), Savanah Forsyth (Mike). Great grandmother of Tristan, Alina, Henley, Emerson, Sloane and Ever. Sister of the late George Toms, Mary Cooper, Everett Toms and Madeline Bowen. Private family arrangements have been made with COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street. In memory of Mrs. Forsyth, donations to Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children would be appreciated.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 20, 2020