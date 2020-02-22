|
The entire Family of Reta Ogilvie would like to thank everyone that came out to celebrate the life of Reta on Saturday, February 8, 2020. We would also like to say to everyone that sent flowers, they were beautiful and very much appreciated. A very special thank you to the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #238 for providing a wonderful space to host Reta's celebration. Last but not least, a big thank you to the Ladies Auxiliary for providing a wonderful luncheon that was enjoyed by everyone. We know Reta was looking down and smiling to see everyone together enjoying the afternoon.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 22, 2020