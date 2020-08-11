1/1
Reynette Ethel Hall
passed away peacefully at Terrace Lodge, Aylmer on Friday, August 7, 2020 in her 95th year. She was formerly a resident of St. John's, Newfoundland, Fenelon Falls, Ontario and London, Ontario. Beloved wife of the late Hubert Hall. Dear mother of Doug Hall(Inez) of St. John's, Newfoundland, David Hall of Huntsville, Ontario, Duncan Hall(Cherie) of Port Bruce, Ontario, Dean Hall(Suzanne) of Huntsville, Ontario. Loving grandmother of Robyn McInnis (Alex), Curtis Hall, Aaron Hall, Jacob Hall, Kim Ladell and Matthew Ward(Laura). Great-grandmother of Lilli, Maddie, Logan, Clara, Bella and Ethan. Predeceased by a brother Douglas and a sister Pamela. Born in St. John's, Newfoundland on January 2, 1926, daughter of the late Earl Speare and Constance (Dickenson) Pinsent. Cremation with burial with her husband Hubert in St. John's, Newfoundland. Donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Share memories or condolences at kebbelfuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

