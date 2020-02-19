Home

Dr. Richard Albert LIVERSAGE II

Dr. Richard Albert LIVERSAGE II Obituary
1925 - 2020 Richard was born and grew up in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Served in The U.S. Air Force at the age of 18 in the 389th bomber group stationed in Hethel, England. He attended Marlboro College, Amherst College and Princeton University to further his education and later immigrated from the United States to Canada in 1961 and began work at the University of Toronto. Richard was involved in Research, Graduate and Undergraduate studies. He enjoyed his work and continued working after retiring, writing research articles and staying in touch with fellow research colleagues. Richard passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Caressant Care Lindsay, Mary Street in his 95th year. Beloved husband of 65 years to June Patricia (nee. Krebs). Loving father of John (Gail), Robert, James (Rene) and Ross. Cherished grandfather of Evan, Korina, Alexander, Sarah, Richard and Matthew. Predeceased by his brother Dr. Rodney M. Liversage. A funeral service was held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen Street, Bobcaygeon on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be held in the Spring at Verulam Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Society. Friends may send condolences or make donations by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 19, 2020
