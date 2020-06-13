Richard Dean Morris
1956-09-10 - 2020-06-10
Richard Dean Morris (also fondly known as Holly, Lenny and Dick) born Sept. 10, 1956, three minutes before his twin brother in Peterborough, ON and passed away Wed., June 10, 2020 after a hard fought battle with lung cancer. Rick was a loving, genteel man who was a profound handyman and the number one installer for the Insulation Police in Edmonton, and proud, soon to be grandpa to baby Meza. Rick will be greatly missed by his mother Gwendolyn Morris (Victor predeceased), his daughter Erica Meza (Gardo) of New Mexico, his brothers Randy (Angie) and Victor (Michelle), his sisters, Vickie (Alfred), Kathy (Greg) and Lori (John) as well as many nieces and nephews. Fondly remembered by great friends Trevor Countryman and Greg Chacalias of Edmonton. Special thanks to the compassionate staff at "George's House" Palliative Care in Edmonton, AB. In memory of Rick donations can be made to the George Spady Society at "www.gspady.org" by following the "donate now" link with funds directed to George's House.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 13, 2020.
