Richard Earl "Dick" JENNINGS
In his 89th year, passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Doris (Robinson, Geen) and the late Dorothy (Oakley). Dear son of the late Dennis and Mildred. Loving father of Ron, Lorraine Davis (Alastair), Neil (Annakatherine), Rick (Debbie), Harold (Darlene) and step-father of Dewayne Geen (Darlene), Judy Schell (Bill), Kevin Geen (Brenda), Melanie Rosebush (Dan), Denise Leahy (Pat) and Paul Geen (Dana). Brother of Doris Harvey, Mona Suttle (Earl), Murray (Maggie), Margaret Hadburg (Flemming) and the late Dennis Jr., Doug (Eileen), Ron (Donna), Mildred Young (Ray), Irene Leaden (Pat), Hazel, Audrey Killum and Lorraine Levy (Fred). Cherished grandfather, great-grandfather, step-grandfather, step-great-grandfather and uncle of many nieces, nephews and their extended families. A Celebration of Dick's Life will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. at Richard's youngest son, Harold's place at 604 Duncans Line Keene Ontario. In memory of Dick, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, Kidney Foundation or the Heart and Stoke Foundation would be appreciated. Please be aware that provincial social distancing requirements will be in affect while attending the Celebration, also please bring a mask.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 17, 2020.
