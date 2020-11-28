It is with heavy hearts we announce the tragic passing of RJ on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 18. Beloved son of Jenny Kennedy and Richard Harris, cherished step son to Richard Cutler and to Jennifer Hann. Loving big brother to Luke, Michael and Kennedy. Adored step brother to Tristan, Peyton and Serena Cutler; Caleb and Ethan MacLeish. Devoted Grandson of Murray and Colleen Kennedy; Rick and Tammy Harris; Susan Koskinen. Treasured nephew of Michelle (Rob), Stephanie (Sean) and Elizabeth (Ian). Loved cousin of Adam, Noah, Emily, Eyan, Leaf, Ziya, Indigo, James and Brinley. Pre-deceased by his aunt Angela and grandpa Gord. He will be missed by his extended family, his work family, his friends, and so many others. RJ was a bright, kind, caring young man that loved all his siblings, family and friends. He loved music, sports, Xbox and of course, sleeping. RJ was our in-house tech advisor, who had an uncanny ability to fix anything and everything. RJ graduated from Brock High School in June 2020 and had an incredible life in front of him. His presence will be forever missed. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Mangan Funeral Home, Beaverton. Visitation and a private family service was held. R.J. will be interred at Stone Church Cemetery beside his late aunt Angela. If so desired memorial donations in RJ's memory to the family can be arranged through Mangan Funeral Home (705-426-5777 during office hours 9-5). Donations received will be donated in R.J's memory to one of his passions. " You won't lag behind, because you'll have the speed. You'll pass the whole gang and you'll soon take the lead. Wherever you fly, you'll be best of the best. Wherever you go, you will top all the rest." Dr. Seuss Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com