Entered peacefully into rest on October 27, 2020 at his home on Pigeon Lake. Beloved husband of Joanne, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and missed by his cat Jade. An avid train enthusiast, outdoorsman, musician and retired IBM Engineer. If I should go tomorrow It would never be goodbye For I have left my heart with you So dont you ever cry the love thats deep within me Shall reach you from the stars You'll feel it from the heavens And it will heal the scars. Forever in our hearts, John, Robert, Kristina, Megan, Gracie, Ava, Annemarie, Cher and Michael. Survived at home by his adoring wife Joanne. Online condolences may be made at lakelandfuneralcentre.com