It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our much-loved dad/papa. Richard passed away peacefully, at home, at the age of 99 on Friday, July 3, 2020. Recently predeceased (December 31, 2019) by his beloved wife of 75 years, Gladys. Loving father to Elaine (Fred Edwards), and the late Ann (William Sandiford). He will lovingly be remembered by his grandchildren, Darlene (Darrin), Darren (Krysten), Dale (Sonia), Billy (Melissa) and Ashleigh and his many great-grandchildren. Richard was born in England on June 28, 1921. He arrived in Canada in 1957 with Gladys, Elaine and Ann and was always a very proud Canadian. Richard was a very kind and humble man. He was happy spending time with his family, dancing and travelling with Gladys, and playing cards or dominos with family and friends. Very special thanks to Jennifer of ParaMed for her care and support. A private service will take place on July 10. Online condolences may be left at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com