1/1
Richard Thomas Wood
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our much-loved dad/papa. Richard passed away peacefully, at home, at the age of 99 on Friday, July 3, 2020. Recently predeceased (December 31, 2019) by his beloved wife of 75 years, Gladys. Loving father to Elaine (Fred Edwards), and the late Ann (William Sandiford). He will lovingly be remembered by his grandchildren, Darlene (Darrin), Darren (Krysten), Dale (Sonia), Billy (Melissa) and Ashleigh and his many great-grandchildren. Richard was born in England on June 28, 1921. He arrived in Canada in 1957 with Gladys, Elaine and Ann and was always a very proud Canadian. Richard was a very kind and humble man. He was happy spending time with his family, dancing and travelling with Gladys, and playing cards or dominos with family and friends. Very special thanks to Jennifer of ParaMed for her care and support. A private service will take place on July 10. Online condolences may be left at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved