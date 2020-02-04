|
Peacefully with Missy by his side at Campbellford Memorial Hospital, January 29th, 2020 in his 81st year. Husband of the late Marie Elizabeth (nee Geromette). Dear father of Missy Grieves and the late Glenn & Robert. Proud and loving Papa of Katelyn Grieves. Bob will be sadly missed by his many friends and neighbours. He was kind and caring and would help any one out. He volunteered at Mapleview Retirement Residence. Special thanks to Everett Fowler for all his help over the years. Heartfelt thanks also go to the CMH 1st Floor doctors and nurses for their kind and compassionate care to Bob and his family during his stay. Family and friends may gather at BRETT FUNERAL CHAPEL, HASTINGS, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10:30 am - 11:30 am. A memorial service will follow in the chapel at 11:30am, Father Joseph Devereaux officiating. In memory of Bob, donations may be made to Schizophrenia Society of Ontario. Online condolences may be made at www.brettfuneralchapels.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 4, 2020