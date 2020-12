In Memory of Robert Brune O'Connor The family of the late Robert O'Connor wish to express their deep appreciation to those who have offered such kindness, support, memorial donations and messages of sympathy and comfort in our time of sorrow. We especially wish to thank Community's Cares, VON-Adult Day Services, CBI-PSW Caregivers, Fairhaven-staff on Riverside 2 and our family and friends that attended the service. Doreen O'Connor and family



