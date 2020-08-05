1/
Robert BURNS
passed away on Monday, August 3rd, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, at the age of 57. Robert was the loving husband and soulmate of Roberta Burns (nee. Hatton) of 39 years. Cherished dad of Tara (Terry), and Miranda (Keith). Proud Popa of Brennen, Ryan, Tyler, and Jakob. Brother of Garnet (Michelle). Uncle of Kiersten (Derek), and Travis (Becky). Great uncle of Emily. He is survived by his mother Peggy and predeceased by father Joseph Burns. He will be immensely missed by all. Cremation has taken place. Donations in memory of Robert may be made to The Friends of Algonquin Park. Condolences may be made through the funeral home online. www.CommunityAlternative.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 5, 2020.
